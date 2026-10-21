Piyush Goyal leads around 100-member delegation to Germany and Netherlands
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is leading a big group of around 100 businesses and startups to Germany and the Netherlands from October 22-27.
The goal? To boost trade, investment, and tech collaboration between India and Europe, especially in manufacturing, AI, and clean technology.
The trip also lines up with ongoing talks about an India-EU free trade agreement.
Goyal meets German leaders, visits Rotterdam
In Germany, Goyal will meet top government officials to talk about engineering advances and green mobility.
There'll be roundtables with German leaders in energy, IT, and pharma, plus a spot at the Berlin Global Dialogue with international policymakers.
In the Netherlands, the focus shifts to trade routes and green transition projects: think exploring logistics at the Port of Rotterdam and networking at a business forum in The Hague.
It's all about building stronger economic bridges with Europe.