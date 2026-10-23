Piyush Goyal meets Bayer and Fresenius to boost healthcare investment
Business
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just met top leaders from Bayer and Fresenius in Berlin, aiming to bring more global investment into India's growing healthcare sector.
The focus was on helping companies like Bayer expand their footprint in India through new partnerships and funding.
Goyal discusses talent and eco-friendly materials
Goyal also talked with Fresenius about tapping into India's skilled talent and explored working with Knauf Group on eco-friendly building materials.
These meetings highlight how India is stepping up as a major player for both healthcare innovation and sustainable manufacturing worldwide.