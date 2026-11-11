Piyush Goyal meets Maninder Sidhu to accelerate CEPA talks

The plan is to cut customs duties and make it easier for skilled professionals to work between the two countries.

They want to wrap things up by 2026, aiming to boost their trade from $8.7 billion in FY25 and $7.95 billion in FY26 to $50 billion by 2030.

India mainly sends pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods, and chemicals to Canada, while Canada exports pulses and crude oil back, so this deal could mean more opportunities on both sides.