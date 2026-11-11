Piyush Goyal meets Maninder Sidhu to push CEPA talks
India and Canada just sat down to push forward talks on a proposed free trade agreement called CEPA.
On Wednesday, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu to figure out how both countries can make it easier to do business together and open up more opportunities for investment.
CEPA could expand market access
Both sides want a fair deal that helps businesses in India and Canada grow.
Goyal said they're committed to taking the economic partnership up a notch, with CEPA as the main driver.
If all goes well, this agreement could mean better market access and new opportunities for trade and investment.