Piyush Goyal pitches linking UPI to Egypt's payments in Cairo
India and Egypt are looking at linking India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Egypt's local payment systems, making it way easier to pay or send money between the two countries.
The idea was pitched by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a trade meeting in Cairo, aiming to boost business and make transactions smoother for everyone.
Piyush Goyal opens India Egypt JTC
Goyal pointed out that both countries' central banks are already working together to support trade in their own currencies, keeping things balanced on imports and exports.
He also talked about the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.
Plus, Goyal delivered opening remarks at the Seventh India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Cairo, signaling bigger economic ties ahead.