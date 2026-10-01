Piyush Goyal proposes India Germany trade jump to 310 billion

India's commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, just pitched a bold plan: he wants India and Germany to boost their trade from 31 billion all the way to 310 billion.

He shared this vision at a business roundtable in Berlin, saying both countries have unique strengths that could help make it happen.

A new India-European Union free trade agreement is in the works too, aiming for a late 2026 signing and rollout within months.