Piyush Goyal proposes India Germany trade jump to 310 billion
India's commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, just pitched a bold plan: he wants India and Germany to boost their trade from 31 billion all the way to 310 billion.
He shared this vision at a business roundtable in Berlin, saying both countries have unique strengths that could help make it happen.
A new India-European Union free trade agreement is in the works too, aiming for a late 2026 signing and rollout within months.
Goyal pushes AI semiconductors renewable projects
Germany is already India's top trading partner in Europe, with more than 2,000 German companies working in India.
During his trip, Goyal met with German economic affairs and energy minister Katherina Reiche to cut through red tape and kick-start joint projects (think AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy).
He also opened the India Centre of German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) in Berlin to help both sides connect and collaborate even more.
If all goes as planned, this could mean a big leap for tech jobs and innovation between the two countries.