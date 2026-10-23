Piyush Goyal says EU rules make India attractive to carmakers
Business
European car giants are setting their sights on India as a new manufacturing hotspot.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, fresh from his trip to Germany, says new European Union (EU) rules make India even more attractive for carmakers like Volkswagen and BMW, who are already making and exporting cars here.
India EU free trade, greener manufacturing
A big India-European Union free trade agreement is in the works (possibly by 2027), which could make business even smoother between the regions.
Plus, India's push for greener manufacturing lines up with Europe's climate goals, something Goyal says will mean more jobs and a bigger role for India in global car production.