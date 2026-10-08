Piyush Goyal says India aims $1T exports, sets 16% growth
Business
India is aiming high with a $1 trillion export target for this fiscal year, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Despite global trade growing slowly (just 2.5% to 3%), he has set a bold 16% growth goal in exports for India.
During April-August, exports had already jumped 25% over last year, reaching $82.68 billion.
India's services hit $38.87B, surplus $17.45B
Services like tech and startups are giving exports a big boost: services alone hit $38.87 billion by August, helping services post a trade surplus of $17.45 billion.
Goyal highlighted that India is not just participating in global markets but doing so with real confidence and energy, thanks in part to its massive base of MSMEs and new free trade support desks aimed at helping them grow even more.