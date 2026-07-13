Piyush Goyal says India-EU trade checks due within 2 weeks
Business
Big update from Spain: India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal says the final legal checks on the India-EU free-trade agreement will be done in a week or two.
Once signed, this deal, covering nearly 30% of the world's economy, should kick in a few months after the India-UK trade pact comes into force on July 15.
Goyal pushes India-Spain education tourism ties
Goyal highlighted that both sides are on board, with no criticism from any of the 27 EU countries and acknowledged dissent in India.
He's also pushing for a massive boost in India-Spain trade, especially in areas like education and tourism, so if you're eyeing international work or study, these new partnerships could open some cool doors.