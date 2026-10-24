Piyush Goyal says India mapping industries off limits to AI
Business
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says the government is mapping out which industries should stay untouchable by AI.
The idea? Use India's young, skilled workforce as a global advantage, while making sure tech doesn't steamroll jobs that matter most.
This push also includes getting Indian embassies more involved in global AI events.
IndiaAI mission backs Sarvam AI, BharatGen
After a government report warned that AI could shake up tech jobs by 2031, Goyal pointed out that some areas, like traditional crafts and tourism, need to be protected and developed further.
India's also investing big in its ₹10,371.92 crore IndiaAI Mission, backing homegrown projects like Sarvam AI and BharatGen.
The goal: make sure AI helps grow the economy without leaving people behind.