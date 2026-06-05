Piyush Goyal says India to finalize 3 or 4 FTAs

EU deal concluded, US near signing

Goyal mentioned that the EU deal has been concluded and is awaiting signing, while the US is closer to signing the first tranche of a trade deal, while last year's UK FTA is waiting its turn.

These agreements aim to boost India's connections with developed economies, making it easier for investment and talent to move across borders.

With nine FTAs signed over the last three to three-and-a-half years, Goyal emphasized India's push for innovation and steady energy supplies, even when things get tricky globally.

He also highlighted how these moves help keep India as a top spot for trade and investment, supporting its status as the world's fastest-growing economy.