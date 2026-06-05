Piyush Goyal says India to finalize 3 or 4 FTAs
India's gearing up to finalize three or four major trade agreements over the next 12 months, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
He shared at the Citi India Conference that two or three more FTAs will be rolled out in the next six months.
This follows nine recently concluded trade agreements (including one with Oman) that are expected to go live within a year.
EU deal concluded, US near signing
Goyal mentioned that the EU deal has been concluded and is awaiting signing, while the US is closer to signing the first tranche of a trade deal, while last year's UK FTA is waiting its turn.
These agreements aim to boost India's connections with developed economies, making it easier for investment and talent to move across borders.
With nine FTAs signed over the last three to three-and-a-half years, Goyal emphasized India's push for innovation and steady energy supplies, even when things get tricky globally.
He also highlighted how these moves help keep India as a top spot for trade and investment, supporting its status as the world's fastest-growing economy.