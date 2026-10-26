Piyush Goyal says India will attract $200B data center investment
India's about to see a massive wave of data center investments: $200 billion worth over the next seven to eight years, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
He credits India's affordable clean energy and simpler rules for making the country super appealing to global investors who want less hassle.
Goyal also shared that India's economy is on track to grow by 7.5% this year, beating the IMF's latest estimates of over 7%.
Piyush Goyal courts Dutch manufacturing investment
Goyal pointed out that while Europe is piling on more regulations, India is going in the opposite direction, making it easier for businesses to set up shop.
He invited Dutch companies to dive into India's manufacturing and innovation scene, saying these partnerships could boost both investments.
All in all, he sees this as a big step forward for India's role in the global economy.