Piyush Goyal says India will attract $200B data center investment

India's about to see a massive wave of data center investments: $200 billion worth over the next seven to eight years, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

He credits India's affordable clean energy and simpler rules for making the country super appealing to global investors who want less hassle.

Goyal also shared that India's economy is on track to grow by 7.5% this year, beating the IMF's latest estimates of over 7%.