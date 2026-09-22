Piyush Goyal says India will pick sectors to shield jobs
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the government is actively picking out sectors that can handle the rise of artificial intelligence without losing jobs.
Tourism stands out: since it relies on real human interaction, it's less likely to be replaced by AI any time soon.
The move comes as India looks to adopt new technologies to achieve greater efficiency, raising concerns about job security.
Commerce Ministry targets 'AI-proof' sectors
The government wants to balance tech upgrades with protecting people's livelihoods.
Goyal put it simply: he said the ministry is working on "themes and areas which are AI-proof."
While AI is helping with things like bookings and customer service, roles in hotels and transport still need people front and center.
It's all about making sure new tech helps us, but doesn't leave anyone behind.