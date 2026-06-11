Piyush Goyal says markets can absorb big AI IPOs Business Jun 11, 2026

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wants everyone to relax about those big AI IPOs: he says they're not going to suck up all the world's money.

Speaking at an innovation event in New Delhi, he reassured folks that financial markets are strong and can easily handle these shifts.

In his words: "There are trillions of dollars out there," so no need to worry.