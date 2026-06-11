Piyush Goyal says markets can absorb big AI IPOs
Union Minister Piyush Goyal wants everyone to relax about those big AI IPOs: he says they're not going to suck up all the world's money.
Speaking at an innovation event in New Delhi, he reassured folks that financial markets are strong and can easily handle these shifts.
In his words: "There are trillions of dollars out there," so no need to worry.
India partner country at VivaTech Paris
Goyal also highlighted India's push to shine on the world stage, especially in AI. He announced India will be a partner country at VivaTech in Paris.
"In terms of showcasing India and its technological prowess, we are continuously on the move . . . showcasing our strengths in tech and particularly in AI, so we are keen and focused to engage with the world," he said, showing India's determination to lead in global innovation.