Piyush Goyal seeks BIS framework for Japanese firms in India
Japanese companies in India have been struggling with delays and extra costs because of tough Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification rules, even for products that already meet global standards.
During his recent visit to Japan, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had taken note of their concerns and asked the Commerce Ministry and BIS to work on a framework to ease access to make things smoother, especially for high-tech sectors like semiconductors.
JETRO finds 71.9% face/expect BIS problems
A recent Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) survey showed 71.9% of Japanese manufacturers in India faced or expected problems due to these rules, with 42.7% of affected businesses facing suspended sales or delayed deliveries, mainly in machinery and transport equipment.
Now, with the proposed new framework, some firms could get exemptions for specialized equipment. The hope is this will cut down on hassle and help businesses move faster.