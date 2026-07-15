Piyush Goyal seeks FTA rollout by 2027 in Brussels
Business
India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal was in Brussels this week, meeting European Union officials to speed up the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed earlier this year.
The goal? Make it easier for both sides to do business and get the FTA rolling by 2027.
Goyal discusses geographical indications with EU
Goyal also talked about a geographical indications agreement with EU leaders, which would help protect special regional products.
Both India and the EU see this deal as a big step toward stronger economic ties and more opportunities for growth on both sides.