Piyush Goyal seeks US interim deal, Canada partnership by 2026
At the G20 Trade Ministers's Meeting in Milwaukee, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is working on some major trade deals.
Talks with the US are close to wrapping up an interim agreement: US Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer says it's nearly finished.
Meanwhile, India wants to lock in a full partnership deal with Canada by 2026 and is also reviewing progress toward the signing and entry into force of the concluded India-EU FTA.
India reviews UK and Australia deals
India isn't just chasing new deals: it's also checking how its current agreements with the UK and Australia are working out.
Plus, negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) kicked off this year, and Canada hopes its talks will take trade from about $30 billion to close to $70 billion in five years, with Piyush Goyal referring to $50 billion by 2030.
All these moves show India is really stepping up its global trade game right now.