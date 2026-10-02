Piyush Goyal seeks US interim deal, Canada partnership by 2026

At the G20 Trade Ministers's Meeting in Milwaukee, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is working on some major trade deals.

Talks with the US are close to wrapping up an interim agreement: US Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer says it's nearly finished.

Meanwhile, India wants to lock in a full partnership deal with Canada by 2026 and is also reviewing progress toward the signing and entry into force of the concluded India-EU FTA.