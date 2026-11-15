Piyush Goyal, speaking in Egypt, urges trade beyond $6.5bn
India and Egypt might be just getting started when it comes to trading with each other.
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, speaking to the Indian community in Egypt, called their current $6.5 billion trade "For the size of our two economies, I believe it's just a beginning; it cannot be our destination; the sky's the limit."
He encouraged both countries to ramp up the exchange of goods, services, and investments for shared growth.
Piyush Goyal proposes bilateral business guide
Goyal is in Egypt with a large team of Indian business leaders, hoping to boost trade and investment.
2025-26, India exported $3.87 billion worth of products like meat and machinery to Egypt, while importing $2.60 billion, with crude petroleum, fertilizers, cotton and mineral products among the major imports, from them.
Despite this activity, direct investments are still pretty low. To fix that, Goyal suggested creating a business guide for companies from both countries.