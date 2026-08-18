Piyush Goyal to lead India's largest 200-member delegation to Japan
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is heading to Japan from August 24-27, leading a massive 200-member business team, the largest ever from India.
The main goal? To strengthen economic and strategic ties with Japanese leaders and open more doors for collaboration.
Goyal urges Japanese investment in India
Goyal is encouraging Japanese companies to ramp up investments in India, especially in areas like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries, energy, and next-generation mobility.
Big projects, like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and metro systems in Delhi and Bengaluru, are already underway.
With more than 1,400 Japanese companies in India and $27.5 billion in bilateral trade in FY 2025-26, this visit could mean even bigger things ahead for both countries.