Piyush Goyal to lead India's largest 200-member delegation to Japan

Goyal is encouraging Japanese companies to ramp up investments in India, especially in areas like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries, energy, and next-generation mobility.

Big projects, like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and metro systems in Delhi and Bengaluru, are already underway.

With more than 1,400 Japanese companies in India and $27.5 billion in bilateral trade in FY 2025-26, this visit could mean even bigger things ahead for both countries.