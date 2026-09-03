Piyush Goyal urges automakers to build, export from India
Business
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is encouraging global carmakers to build and export vehicles from India, saying the country's growing expertise makes it a smart choice.
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention on September 3, he pointed out how Japanese investments and local manufacturing have made India more competitive.
Piyush Goyal seeks biennial export doubling
Goyal wants automakers to double exports every two years, citing Maruti's exports to Japan as an example.
He said the new trade deal with the US will protect Indian interests, and the EU FTA will become operational by March 2027.
Looking ahead, he laid out a vision for more electric cars on Indian roads by 2030 and said India has retained its target of $1 trillion in goods and services exports this fiscal year.