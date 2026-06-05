Piyush Goyal urges businesses to choose India for manufacturing
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal wants Indian companies and global brands to see India as their go-to spot for manufacturing, design, and exports.
Speaking at the Citi India conference in Mumbai, he said India isn't just a huge market: it's becoming a key player worldwide.
He encouraged businesses to treat India as a trusted partner and a smart alternative in global supply chains.
Piyush Goyal calls India fastest-growing economy
Goyal pointed out that India is the fastest-growing economy, mentioning Hyundai and JCB as examples of companies expanding here for both local and international markets.
He also talked about major government reforms like decriminalizing nearly 1,000 offenses through the Jan Vishwas Act, aiming to build trust with businesses.
His message: "India will be your base," offering plenty of room for innovation and growth while serving both its massive population and the world.