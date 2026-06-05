Piyush Goyal urges businesses to choose India for manufacturing

Piyush Goyal calls India fastest-growing economy

Goyal pointed out that India is the fastest-growing economy, mentioning Hyundai and JCB as examples of companies expanding here for both local and international markets.

He also talked about major government reforms like decriminalizing nearly 1,000 offenses through the Jan Vishwas Act, aiming to build trust with businesses.

His message: "India will be your base," offering plenty of room for innovation and growth while serving both its massive population and the world.