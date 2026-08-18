Piyush Goyal urges Japanese firms to boost investment in India
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is encouraging Japanese companies to invest more in India, especially in areas like manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, defense, and energy.
He made this pitch during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday and will visit Japan next week to keep the momentum going.
Japan sets 60,000cr India investment target
Japan has already set an investment target of 10 trillion yen (about 60,000 crore rupees) for Indian projects over the next decade: think high-speed railways, metro lines, and industrial townships.
With more than 1,400 Japanese companies active here and trade between the countries hitting $27.5 billion in 2025-26, Goyal still believes there's a lot of untapped potential for collaboration.
He's inviting Japanese businesses to explore even more opportunities across India.