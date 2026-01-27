Meet Piyush Pandey, India's adman posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan

Piyush Pandey, the mastermind behind some of India's most iconic ad campaigns, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan . The announcement was made on January 25, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The award recognizes his immense contribution to the field of advertising and his lasting impact on Indian culture.

Career trajectory Pandey's journey from cricket to advertising Born in Jaipur in 1955, Pandey's early life was marked by diverse experiences. He played cricket at the Ranji Trophy level for Rajasthan and even worked as a tea taster for some time. However, his career took a turn toward advertising when he joined Ogilvy & Mather India in 1982. His journey there redefined India's creative imagination, taking him from junior copywriter to national creative director and later Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India.

Cultural impact Campaigns resonated with Indian audience Pandey was known for his unique ability to understand people, their humor, traditions, and daily lives. He translated these elements into campaigns that became part of the cultural fabric of India. His work for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints and Amul combined simplicity with wit and empathy. These campaigns struck a chord with both urban and rural audiences across the country.

Advertisement