Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney passes away at 95
What's the story
Dan Carney, the visionary who co-founded Pizza Hut with his brother Frank in 1958, has passed away at the age of 95. The news was confirmed by Wichita State University (WSU) and the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, where he served as chairman for five decades. Carney's legacy as an entrepreneur and philanthropist will continue to inspire generations to come.
Entrepreneurial spirit
Early life and the inception of Pizza Hut
Born in 1931, Carney was the second of seven siblings.
He and his brother opened the first Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, with a $600 loan from their mother.
The idea came after they read about pizza's rising popularity in a magazine.
Before starting this venture, Carney had served two years in the Air Force and earned a master's degree in business from WSU.
Business growth
The explosive growth of Pizza Hut
The first Pizza Hut was opened on the same street corner where Carney's father used to run a grocery store.
The restaurant chain grew rapidly, with its first franchised location opening in Topeka, Kansas.
Today, Pizza Hut has expanded to 90 countries around the world.
In 1977, the Carney brothers sold their business to PepsiCo for $300 million.
Philanthropy
A legacy of giving back
Along with his business success, Carney was also a dedicated philanthropist.
He served as the Chairman of the Board of the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas for decades.
The foundation praised him as "a devoted champion of our mission," whose influence has touched countless lives.
WSU also paid tribute to Carney's commitment to service, innovation, and pride in his community.
Family legacy
Family life and personal legacy
Carney is survived by his wife Gayla Coulter, whom he married in 2001, and their blended family.
He was previously married to Beverly Singleton from February 1954 until her death in 1998. The couple had six children and 12 grandchildren together.
Carney's obituary highlighted his special bond with each of his children, and how they created a lifetime of memories together through various activities like skiing, boating, tennis, racquetball, basketball, polo or golf.