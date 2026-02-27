Plaid's valuation jumps 31% to $8 billion

Since launching in 2013, Plaid has raised $1.3 billion and is now leaning hard into artificial intelligence with a new "intelligent finance" model. In fact, one out of five new customers in 2025 were AI companies—a sign of where things are headed.

Funding for fintechs rose in 2025

Plaid's last big raise—$575 million led by Franklin Templeton—mainly covered employee stock taxes.

Even with the recent jump, Plaid's value is still well below its 2021 peak of $13.4 billion.

On the bright side, the whole fintech sector saw funding climb 27% in 2025 to hit $51.8 billion, suggesting more growth could be on the way.