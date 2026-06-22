Attention! Banks will remain closed for 3 days this week
What's the story
If you have any important banking work this week, plan accordingly. Several banks in India will be closed for three consecutive days from June 26 to June 28. The closure is due to the observance of Muharram, the fourth Saturday of the month, and a weekly Sunday holiday. This means that services requiring a visit to a bank branch may be affected during this period.
Service disruption
Services requiring physical presence will be affected
The three-day closure will affect services that require physical presence at a bank branch. This means customers won't be able to deposit cash, submit documents, or make account-related queries during this period. Those needing to deposit or clear cheques, apply for loans, submit documents, complete KYC formalities, etc., are advised to do so between June 22 and June 25.
Closure details
Know which cities will observe a bank holiday
On June 26 (Friday), several cities will observe a bank holiday on account of Muharram. These include Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Vijayawada. On June 27 (Saturday), banks across India will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday of the month. Finally, all bank branches nationwide will be shut on Sunday, June 28.
Online transactions
Digital banking services will remain functional
Despite the three-day closure, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, NEFT, RTGS and IMPS will continue to function normally. This means customers can still carry out their banking transactions online during this period. Those in Shimla and Aizawl should note that banks will be closed on two additional days later this month for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Remna Ni respectively.