Banks will remain closed for three consecutive days

Attention! Banks will remain closed for 3 days this week

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:17 pm Jun 22, 202601:17 pm

What's the story

If you have any important banking work this week, plan accordingly. Several banks in India will be closed for three consecutive days from June 26 to June 28. The closure is due to the observance of Muharram, the fourth Saturday of the month, and a weekly Sunday holiday. This means that services requiring a visit to a bank branch may be affected during this period.