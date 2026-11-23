Plaud, the AI note-taking company, is seeing significant usage of its AI note-taking devices among manufacturing and technology sectors.

But Megumi Yoshinaga, head of growth-APAC and MEA at Plaud, points out a twist: even though these tools save time, Indian workers are actually spending more hours on the job.

So instead of freeing up time, productivity gains may lead to more work or longer time spent on other tasks.