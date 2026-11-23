Plaud says AI boosts productivity and Indian work hours
Plaud, the AI note-taking company, is seeing significant usage of its AI note-taking devices among manufacturing and technology sectors.
But Megumi Yoshinaga, head of growth-APAC and MEA at Plaud, points out a twist: even though these tools save time, Indian workers are actually spending more hours on the job.
So instead of freeing up time, productivity gains may lead to more work or longer time spent on other tasks.
Plaud targets 1 million India users
Plaud wants to reach 1 million users in India by 2030. Its tools are already popular with CEOs, recruiters, and lawyers in tech and manufacturing.
The company is serious about privacy, reminding users to get consent before taking notes with AI, and is working on better speech recognition for India's many languages by hiring more local talent.