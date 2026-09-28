Electronics manufacturers get PLI incentives worth ₹19,091cr in 2026
What's the story
The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing has disbursed a whopping ₹19,090.98 crore in incentives till June this year. The sector has also attracted investments worth ₹20,580.20 crore under the same scheme. Launched in 2020 by the Indian government, the PLI schemes cover 14 sectors including electronics and pharmaceuticals, with an approved outlay of ₹1.91 lakh crore.
Sector growth
Electronics sector most impacted by PLI scheme
The PLI scheme has had a major impact on the electronics sector, making it the biggest recipient of incentives among the 14 sectors covered by the program.
The government gives fiscal incentives to eligible PLI beneficiary firms on incremental sales over a base year.
This strategy is part of India's broader effort to boost domestic manufacturing, attract investment, and reduce import dependence.
Mobile manufacturing
Scheme launched in 2020 with focus on mobile phone production
The PLI scheme for large-scale electronics making was launched in 2020 with a special focus on boosting domestic mobile phone production.
So far, 32 companies have been approved as beneficiaries under this scheme.
The program has played a key role in expanding India's mobile phone manufacturing base, making smartphones one of the country's top export commodities.
Export increase
Exports of smartphones have increased significantly
The electronics PLI scheme was originally valid for five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25. However, it has now been extended by a year till 2025-26. During this period, smartphone exports have skyrocketed from $5.5 billion in 2021-22 to nearly $30 billion in 2025-26.
Sectoral benefits
Pharmaceuticals, food next major sectors under PLI program
Apart from electronics, other sectors like pharmaceuticals and food have also benefited from the PLI scheme.
As of June this year, the pharmaceutical sector has received ₹6,662 crore in incentives under the broader PLI program.
Food products and the automobiles/auto components were the next major recipients with ₹3,271.44 crore and ₹3,174.15 crore disbursed to beneficiary companies, respectively.