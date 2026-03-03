PM asks MSMEs to ramp up production, focus on exports
Business
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked India's MSMEs and industry leaders to ramp up production and focus on exports.
Speaking at a post-Budget webinar, he highlighted how manufacturing, logistics, small businesses, and cities all need to work together as connected parts of the economy.
Modi's emphasis on research and innovation
Modi pointed out that free trade deals are opening big opportunities for Indian products—but only if they meet (or beat) global quality standards.
He encouraged making products that international customers actually want by investing in research and innovation.
The government is also pushing for cleaner tech and better infrastructure so India can become a go-to partner in the changing global supply chain—helping MSMEs tap into new markets and create jobs.