PM-KISAN 23rd installment likely in July 2026, ₹6,000 yearly aid

PM-KISAN eligibility, registration and e-KYC

To qualify, you need to be an Indian citizen with cultivable land, be a small or marginal farmer, not be an institutional landholder, and not pay income tax or receive a pension of at least ₹10,000 per month.

e-KYC is mandatory and can be done online or at Common Service Centers.

Farmers can check their registration status using their registration number or sign up on the official PM-KISAN portal using their Aadhaar number.

For help, just call the helpline numbers provided.