PM-KISAN 23rd installment likely in July 2026, ₹6,000 yearly aid
Good news for farmers: PM-KISAN's 23rd installment is likely dropping in July 2026.
This scheme, announced in the Interim Budget 2019, gives small and marginal farmers ₹6,000 a year in three installments through direct bank transfer.
The last payout happened in March and helped over nine crore farmers across India.
PM-KISAN eligibility, registration and e-KYC
To qualify, you need to be an Indian citizen with cultivable land, be a small or marginal farmer, not be an institutional landholder, and not pay income tax or receive a pension of at least ₹10,000 per month.
e-KYC is mandatory and can be done online or at Common Service Centers.
Farmers can check their registration status using their registration number or sign up on the official PM-KISAN portal using their Aadhaar number.
For help, just call the helpline numbers provided.