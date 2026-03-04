PM Modi calls for quality, innovation in manufacturing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to move beyond just being a low-cost exporter—he's calling for a focus on quality and innovation instead.
At a post-Budget webinar, he encouraged industries to aim higher by investing in research, meeting global standards, and tapping into new supply chain opportunities.
As he put it, "India must reposition itself as a trusted manufacturing partner as global trade and production networks are being reshaped."
Biopharma focus and infrastructure improvements
Modi highlighted that better quality will help India make the most of free trade agreements and stand out globally—especially in fields like biopharma, where the Bio-Pharma Shakti Mission aims to put India on the map for advanced research and manufacturing.
He also linked these goals to improvements in infrastructure and logistics, saying teamwork between industries, banks, and states is key if India wants to lead on the world stage.