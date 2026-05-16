'Totally false': Modi denies potential tax on foreign travel
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dismissed a report that claimed the government was considering a tax or cess on foreign travel. The CNBC-TV18 report had said that the proposal was being discussed at high levels of government to cushion fiscal pressure, from rising crude oil prices due to the US-Iran war. However, Modi took to social media platform X and called it "totally false" with "not an iota of truth in this."
Government response
Commitment to improving 'ease of doing business'
PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for citizens. Shortly after his denial, CNBC-TV18 retracted its story and apologized for the error.
Resource conservation
PM's appeal to citizens to conserve fuel
Last week, Modi had appealed to citizens to conserve petrol, diesel, and foreign exchange reserves by using public transport, avoiding any unnecessary foreign travel, and refraining from non-essential gold purchases. "Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed," he said at an event in Telangana.
Steps
Petrol and diesel prices raised
PM Modi also stressed that "patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives." He said, "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation." To note, on Friday, petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per liter.