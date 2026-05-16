'Totally false': Modi denies potential tax on foreign travel 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dismissed a report that claimed the government was considering a tax or cess on foreign travel. The CNBC-TV18 report had said that the proposal was being discussed at high levels of government to cushion fiscal pressure, from rising crude oil prices due to the US-Iran war. However, Modi took to social media platform X and called it "totally false" with "not an iota of truth in this."

Government response Commitment to improving 'ease of doing business' PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for citizens. Shortly after his denial, CNBC-TV18 retracted its story and apologized for the error.

Resource conservation PM's appeal to citizens to conserve fuel Last week, Modi had appealed to citizens to conserve petrol, diesel, and foreign exchange reserves by using public transport, avoiding any unnecessary foreign travel, and refraining from non-essential gold purchases. "Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed," he said at an event in Telangana.

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