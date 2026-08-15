PM Modi sets 50 Indian firms Fortune 500 goal 2036
During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi threw down a challenge for Indian businesses: get 50 Indian companies into the Fortune 500 by 2036.
He encouraged everyone to think bigger and build global brands that truly represent India, saying India should not be satisfied with "incremental gains," and asking, "We often hear about the Fortune 500. Why shouldn't 50 of those Fortune 500 companies be from India in the coming decade? Why shouldn't this be our goal?"
Modi seeks bank and pharma top-five
Modi set clear targets: he wants at least one Indian bank and one pharma company in the world's top five.
He also called on law firms, consulting companies, tech firms, and rating agencies to step up and lead globally.
The message was clear: aim high together if we want India to be a developed nation by 2047.