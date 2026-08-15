PM Modi sets 50 Indian firms Fortune 500 goal 2036

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi threw down a challenge for Indian businesses: get 50 Indian companies into the Fortune 500 by 2036.

He encouraged everyone to think bigger and build global brands that truly represent India, saying India should not be satisfied with "incremental gains," and asking, "We often hear about the Fortune 500. Why shouldn't 50 of those Fortune 500 companies be from India in the coming decade? Why shouldn't this be our goal?"