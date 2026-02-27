PM Modi urges businesses to boost investment, innovation
Prime Minister Modi is calling on businesses to boost investment and innovation, saying it's key for India's growth.
He pointed out how public spending on infrastructure has jumped from ₹2 lakh crore to over ₹12 lakh crore (Union Budget 2026-27) over the past 11 years.
Modi also pitched a new "Reform Partnership Charter" to get government, industry, banks, and universities working together on the Budget's big plans.
How this budget could impact you
This year's Budget is all about building for the future—think more jobs, better transport (like high-speed trains), and support for tech manufacturing.
There's funding set aside for electronics, biopharma, and rare earth supply chains. Plus, measures aim to empower women and youth.
The goal: make India a global economic powerhouse by 2047—so these moves could shape your career options down the line.