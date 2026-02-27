PM Modi urges businesses to boost investment, innovation Business Feb 27, 2026

Prime Minister Modi is calling on businesses to boost investment and innovation, saying it's key for India's growth.

He pointed out how public spending on infrastructure has jumped from ₹2 lakh crore to over ₹12 lakh crore (Union Budget 2026-27) over the past 11 years.

Modi also pitched a new "Reform Partnership Charter" to get government, industry, banks, and universities working together on the Budget's big plans.