PM Modi urges WFH to save energy, Zoho may rethink Business May 11, 2026

Prime Minister Modi wants everyone to help save energy and cut down on fuel costs, and he's suggesting more work-from-home (WFH) to make it happen.

Zoho's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu responded by saying the company could rethink its full work-from-office policy, even though it just got back to office life.

"I hope all of us heed the Prime Minister's appeal," Vembu shared on X.