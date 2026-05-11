PM Modi urges WFH to save energy, Zoho may rethink
Business
Prime Minister Modi wants everyone to help save energy and cut down on fuel costs, and he's suggesting more work-from-home (WFH) to make it happen.
Zoho's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu responded by saying the company could rethink its full work-from-office policy, even though it just got back to office life.
"I hope all of us heed the Prime Minister's appeal," Vembu shared on X.
Zoho backs natural farming, diesel cuts
Vembu also pointed out that Zoho is already on board with some of Modi's bigger ideas, like practicing natural farming and finding ways to use less diesel.
His comments hint that more companies might tweak their workplace policies as saving energy becomes a bigger priority.