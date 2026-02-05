PM Modi's Malaysia visit to boost ties, focus on payments

More than just payments

This visit isn't just about payments. India and Malaysia are also looking at possible memorandums of understanding on semiconductors, disaster management, healthcare, and more.

Modi will meet the huge Indian community in Malaysia (almost 3 million strong) and connect with business leaders at the CEOs's Forum.

With $20 billion in annual trade already between these countries—and with UPI among the topics being discussed—this trip could mean smoother travel, better tech opportunities, and closer links for students, tourists, and young professionals from both sides.