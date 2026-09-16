PM Narendra Modi meets global chip leaders, urges cooperation
Business
Ahead of Semicon India 2026, Prime Minister Modi sat down with global semiconductor leaders, including executives from Intel, AMD, and SEMI, on Wednesday.
He talked up India's talent and infrastructure and called for more teamwork between the government and industry to help the country become a big player in chips.
Fujifilm ₹800cr semiconductor investment in India
CEOs praised India's progress under the Semiconductor Mission 2.0, saying they are confident about what is next.
Fujifilm even announced an ₹800 crore investment to build a semiconductor materials facility in India: construction starts in 2026 and production is set for 2028.