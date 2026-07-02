PM Vidyalaxmi offers collateral free loans to NIRF-ranked QHEI students

Digital loans up to 7.5L

Tied to the National Education Policy 2020, this scheme aims to break down money barriers with a fully digital application process.

You can get up to ₹7.5 lakh with 75% backed by the government.

Families earning up to ₹8 lakh a year get a 3% interest subsidy (and full subsidy if income is up to ₹4.5 lakh).

The scheme is designed to benefit over 22 lakh students every year: loans worth ₹60,369.3 crore have already been sanctioned, making college dreams more accessible than ever.