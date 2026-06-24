PMS net inflows tumble 84% in May on profit taking
Business
Portfolio Management Services (PMS) saw net inflows tumble by 84% in May, dropping to ₹4,085 crore from April's ₹25,185 crore.
Gross inflows also took a hit, falling 44%.
This sharp decline is mostly tied to investors cashing out profits and worries about global market uncertainty.
PMS assets at ₹42.49L/cr
Even with fewer new investments coming in, total PMS assets actually grew slightly to ₹42.49 lakh crore.
Domestic investors still made up the vast majority (95% of all PMS assets) with PF and EPFO funds accounting for most of that chunk.
Plus, distributor registrations kept rising, showing steady interest in the industry.