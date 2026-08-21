PNB and Indian Army launch LUXURA Metal Parakram credit cards
Business
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has teamed up with the Indian Army to roll out two new credit cards: LUXURA Metal for officers and Parakram for junior commissioned officers and other ranks.
Both cards pack some solid perks: think cash back at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets, free airport lounge access in India and abroad, zero foreign-exchange markup, and a bunch of lifestyle benefits.
Parakram card made from biodegradable material
On top of that, cardholders get complimentary golf lessons and movie ticket offers.
The Parakram card is eco-friendly, since it is made from biodegradable material.
There are also other reward and lifestyle benefits, making these cards pretty handy both on duty and off.