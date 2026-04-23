PNB and Kiwi launch UPI credit card for rural users
Business
Punjab National Bank (PNB) and fintech startup Kiwi have launched the PNB Kiwi Credit Card, letting you pay with your credit line directly through UPI apps: no need to swipe or carry the card.
The goal? Make it easier for people, especially in smaller towns and rural areas, to access credit for everyday payments.
No fees, UPI and online cashback
Signing up is completely digital, so you can get started digitally.
There are no joining or annual fees, plus you earn cash back on both UPI and regular online transactions.
This is Kiwi's first time teaming up with a public sector bank like PNB, which has over 10,000 branches, so expect this digital credit option to reach way more people than before.