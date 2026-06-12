PNB and Ujjivan SFB lift FCNR rates to attract NRIs

RBI swap could attract $60-70bn

These hikes follow the Reserve Bank of India's recent foreign currency swap window, which lets banks cut costs and offer sweeter rates.

Experts say this could bring in $60 billion to $70 billion from abroad.

Not just for nonresident Indians, Bank of Baroda has also launched a Golden Goal scheme with up to 7.4% interest for domestic savers, showing banks are keen on boosting deposits all around.