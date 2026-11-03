PNB, Canara Bank revise FD rates November 1 and 2
If you're thinking about saving up, here's some good news: Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank have just revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates.
Starting November 1 for PNB and November 2 for Canara, you can now get up to 6.75% at Canara or 6.60% at PNB if you're a regular customer.
Seniors get even better deals, up to 7.25% at Canara and 7.10% at PNB's 444-day FD.
Canara Bank 555-day, PNB 444-day rates
Canara Bank is offering its highest rate (6.75% for regular folks and 7.25% for seniors) on a special 555-day FD, while its popular 444-day plan gives slightly lower but still solid returns.
Over at PNB, the top rate is on a 444-day FD: general customers get up to 6.60%, and seniors can earn as much as 7.10%.
Basically, if you've got some extra cash to park safely, these new rates might be worth checking out!