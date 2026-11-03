PNB, Canara Bank revise FD rates November 1 and 2

If you're thinking about saving up, here's some good news: Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank have just revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates.

Starting November 1 for PNB and November 2 for Canara, you can now get up to 6.75% at Canara or 6.60% at PNB if you're a regular customer.

Seniors get even better deals, up to 7.25% at Canara and 7.10% at PNB's 444-day FD.