PNB just flagged a ₹2,434cr loan fraud to the RBI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has flagged a loan fraud of ₹2,434 crore to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . The fraud involves the ex-promoters of SREI Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL). PNB said in its regulatory filing that it has reported a borrowing fraud case against these firms. The amount involved is ₹1,240.94 crore for SEFL and ₹1,193.06 crore for SIFL.

Financial measures PNB makes full provisions for outstanding amounts In its filing, PNB also said that it has made 100% provisions against the entire outstanding amount. This comes after both SEFL and SIFL were successfully resolved under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The cases were referred for insolvency in October 2021 after RBI intervened and superseded their boards over governance concerns and repayment failures.

Corporate history SEFL and SIFL's financial journey SEFL and SIFL are two companies with a combined debt of ₹32,700 crore. They were acquired by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) in December 2023. The Kanoria family, which controlled both companies, faced RBI action over alleged mismanagement leading to IBC proceedings. SREI started its journey as an asset financing NBFC in 1989 under Hemant Kanoria's leadership at SIFL.