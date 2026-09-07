PNB Housing Finance plans up to ₹10000cr via WDM NCDs
Business
PNB Housing Finance is gearing up to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in multiple rounds.
The move, approved on September 7, will see these NCDs listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of NSE and/or BSE.
Exact details, like interest rates and repayment terms, will be shared when the NCDs are actually allotted.
Net profit up 4.5% to ₹557cr
PNB Housing Finance has been having a solid year so far, with its quarterly net profit rising 4.5% to ₹557 crore and interest income climbing 8% thanks to strong demand for home loans.
Investors seemed happy too: the company's shares closed up 1.37% after the announcement.