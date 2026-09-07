PNB Housing Finance plans up to ₹10000cr via WDM NCDs

PNB Housing Finance is gearing up to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in multiple rounds.

The move, approved on September 7, will see these NCDs listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of NSE and/or BSE.

Exact details, like interest rates and repayment terms, will be shared when the NCDs are actually allotted.