PNB's Q1 net profit surges over 300% to ₹5,200cr

PNB's global business grew by 10.2% to ₹29.98 lakh crore from ₹27.19 lakh crore in the same period last year.

The bank's global Net Interest Margin (NIM) also improved slightly to 2.50% from 2.47%.

This growth was supported by a healthy increase in Current Account-Saving Account (CASA) deposits, which rose by 7.8% to over ₹6 lakh crore with a CASA share of 36.7% as of June 2026.