PNB's Q1 net profit surges over 300% to ₹5,200cr
What's the story
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a massive surge in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27. The bank's net profit stood at over ₹5,200 crore, more than three times the figure of over ₹1,600 crore for the same period last year. This growth was attributed to improved operating performance and better asset quality.
Financial growth
Global business and net interest margin
PNB's global business grew by 10.2% to ₹29.98 lakh crore from ₹27.19 lakh crore in the same period last year.
The bank's global Net Interest Margin (NIM) also improved slightly to 2.50% from 2.47%.
This growth was supported by a healthy increase in Current Account-Saving Account (CASA) deposits, which rose by 7.8% to over ₹6 lakh crore with a CASA share of 36.7% as of June 2026.
Asset quality
Improvement in asset quality
PNB also witnessed a significant improvement in its asset quality during the quarter.
The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved by 100 basis points to 2.78% from 3.78%.
Similarly, the Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio improved by 10 basis points to 0.28% from last year's figure of 0.38%.
Loan growth
Growth in advances
In terms of advances, PNB's core Retail Advances witnessed a year-on-year growth of 17.5%. Housing and vehicle loans grew by 11.9% and 34.4%, respectively. Agriculture Priority Sector advances also saw a healthy growth of 16.4%, while Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) advances grew 19.8%.