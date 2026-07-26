PNB's net profit to cross ₹20,000cr mark in FY27

Chandra highlighted that PNB has been posting a net profit of over ₹5,000 crore every quarter since Q2 of the last fiscal.

He said this trend continued in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year as well.

"I am hopeful and confident that with the profitable growth, which is happening in the system...we will be surpassing the ₹5,000 crore number and every quarter will be reaching a new height," he told PTI.