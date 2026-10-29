PNB suspends Greater Noida Accher branch staff over ₹12cr fraud

Punjab National Bank has suspended everyone at its Accher branch in Greater Noida after farmers alleged that more than ₹12 crore was fraudulently transferred.

Farmers noticed money missing from their accounts when they tried to withdraw, which set off alarms.

The bank's head office had put the suspicious transactions on hold and says all affected customers will get their money back.

Investigations are on, with both PNB's team, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and an anti-corruption team from the state probing the matter.