PNB to raise $500m-$1bn via 1st U.S.-dollar 5-year bonds

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is gearing up to raise at least $500 million, and possibly up to $1 billion, by selling its first U.S.-dollar bonds for a five-year term.

The move was supposed to tap the market in late September or early October, but may have delayed the exercise due to a sudden spike in Treasury yields, but now PNB is taking advantage of the Reserve Bank of India's discounted swap window to make overseas fundraising smoother.