PNB's Q1 profit plummets 49% YoY to ₹1,675cr

Total income jumps by 15.7%

Even with profits down, PNB's core business is still growing—total income jumped 15.7% to ₹37,231 crore and lending profits nudged up by 1%.

Operating profit also rose to ₹7,081 crore.

But thanks to those soaring taxes, the bank's bottom line took a serious hit—a reminder that even when business looks good on the surface, taxes can really shake things up for banks like PNB.